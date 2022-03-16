BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of BRT opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $418.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $125,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

