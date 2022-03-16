Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Sells $175,154.40 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BC opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.40. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.21.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

