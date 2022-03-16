BTIG Research Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $48.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $78.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on S. UBS Group lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.79.

NYSE S opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $78.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,789,954 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 39,756 shares during the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $50,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 117,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

