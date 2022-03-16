Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $9.15

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $8.49. Burford Capital shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 2,570 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Burford Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

About Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

