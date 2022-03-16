Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $9.15

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $8.49. Burford Capital shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 2,570 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46.
About Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.
