BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

BWXT traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,477. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

BWXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.17.

In other news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock worth $1,268,189. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

