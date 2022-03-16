Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 640 ($8.32) target price on the stock.

Shares of BYIT opened at GBX 459 ($5.97) on Tuesday. Bytes Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 390.40 ($5.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 588.50 ($7.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 468.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 513.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 49.36.

In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Neil Murphy sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.63), for a total transaction of £2,550,000 ($3,315,994.80). Also, insider Erika Schraner purchased 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.54) per share, for a total transaction of £50,486.11 ($65,651.64).

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

