Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Barclays started coverage on Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 640 ($8.32) target price on the stock.
Shares of BYIT opened at GBX 459 ($5.97) on Tuesday. Bytes Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 390.40 ($5.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 588.50 ($7.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 468.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 513.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 49.36.
About Bytes Technology Group (Get Rating)
Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.
Featured Articles
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.