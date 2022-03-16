C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will announce $5.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $6.57 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $24.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $25.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.34 billion to $24.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CHRW stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.54. 1,519,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
