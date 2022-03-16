Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $46.41 and last traded at $46.51. 3,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 522,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

Specifically, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $792,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $4,198,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

