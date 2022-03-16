Cadence Bank NA Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $239.22 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $231.35 and a one year high of $329.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

