Cadence Bank NA Sells 107 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 289.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.23.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.62. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

