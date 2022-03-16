CaixaPay (CXP) Market Capitalization Hits $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,681.60 or 0.06625631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,509.80 or 1.00090544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00039349 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

