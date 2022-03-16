CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 337,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. dropped their price target on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CAMP stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $72,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CalAmp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 25,719 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CalAmp by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 326,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 217,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

