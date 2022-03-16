Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $274.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.03 million, a P/E ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
Calavo Growers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.
