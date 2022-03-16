Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $274.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.03 million, a P/E ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 74,316 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,454,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,691 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.