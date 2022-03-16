Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Shares Down 0.9%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

The company has a market cap of $130.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99.

About Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY)

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in North Richland Hills, TX.

