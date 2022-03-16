Canadian Zinc (TSE:CZN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Zinc Co. (TSE:CZN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.12. Canadian Zinc shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 122,370 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.93 million and a PE ratio of -3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 867.15.
About Canadian Zinc (TSE:CZN)
