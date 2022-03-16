Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.04

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.04 and traded as low as $3.78. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFPUF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.