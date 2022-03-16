Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.82

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.82, with a volume of 12322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

CFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.36. The stock has a market cap of C$324.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

