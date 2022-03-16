CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CANL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 5,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,774. CannLabs has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

About CannLabs (Get Rating)

CannLabs, Inc engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

