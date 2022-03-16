Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.79

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 276621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after buying an additional 722,277 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 720,238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after acquiring an additional 586,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.