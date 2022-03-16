Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.79

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 276621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after buying an additional 722,277 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 720,238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after acquiring an additional 586,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.