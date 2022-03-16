Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires New Shares in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 226.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,709,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,561 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 60.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 418,767 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 16.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 812,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 596,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 47,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Akicv Llc purchased 5,500,000 shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKIC opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.