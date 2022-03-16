Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires New Stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 51,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCAR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 610,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HCAR stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.