Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires Shares of 64,717 Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISLE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $885,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 183,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISLE opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

