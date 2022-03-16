Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,719 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,624,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,077,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 29.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,328,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,209,000 after purchasing an additional 303,151 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,656 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $121.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

