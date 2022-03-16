Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Purchases New Stake in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in IG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IG Acquisition by 11,014.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGAC opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

