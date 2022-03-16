Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes Position in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,951,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 619,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanti Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:AVAN opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.