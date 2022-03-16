Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes Position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 93,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter worth $3,907,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 107.6% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 25.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 210,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 1,552.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 187,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 175,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KAII opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.
Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.
