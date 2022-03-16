Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 58,902 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

