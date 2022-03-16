Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.25 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.