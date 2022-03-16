Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $623,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $203,000.

VNQI opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $2.895 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

