Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $817,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,264,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,934,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CB opened at $207.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.07 and a 12 month high of $211.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,230 shares of company stock worth $3,885,876. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

