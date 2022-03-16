Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,088 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,947 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,395,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 205,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 45,289 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 8,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 60,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 124,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $221.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

