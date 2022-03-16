Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK stock opened at $155.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.90 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.