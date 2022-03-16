Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,937 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in SJW Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SJW Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJW opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.50. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.43 and a twelve month high of $73.69.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.88 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

