Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.600-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. Capri has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capri will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.95.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

