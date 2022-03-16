CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA opened at $179.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.54 and its 200 day moving average is $209.36. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $267.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.