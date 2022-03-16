CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $352,000 Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,295,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,224 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,088,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 808,853 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,873,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after purchasing an additional 83,851 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVAX stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.38. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $442,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

