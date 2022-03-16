CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $317,000 Investment in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,792,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

PSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $156.11 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.02 and a fifty-two week high of $189.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.66 and a 200-day moving average of $169.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

