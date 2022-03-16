CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,371 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 102.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

