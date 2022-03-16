CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 78.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.
ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.
About Entegris (Get Rating)
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entegris (ENTG)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.