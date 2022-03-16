Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 156,985 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,666,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 156,985 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 4.9% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $104,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

ENB stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. 88,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,656,813. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $45.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

