Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $28.73 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises approximately 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $28,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3,804.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after buying an additional 178,800 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

NYSE:NTR traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.95. The stock had a trading volume of 444,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,364. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

