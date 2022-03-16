Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.86

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.86 and last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 75,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $5,058,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $376,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,750 shares of company stock worth $2,079,028 in the last three months. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

