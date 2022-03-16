CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. CareCloud updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.96. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CareCloud by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CareCloud by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CareCloud by 10.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

