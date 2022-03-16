Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €170.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($186.81) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.68% from the company’s previous close.

AFX has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HSBC set a €146.00 ($160.44) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($236.26) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €173.75 ($190.93).

ETR:AFX traded down €1.55 ($1.70) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €136.35 ($149.84). The company had a trading volume of 97,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €118.10 ($129.78) and a 1-year high of €202.00 ($221.98). The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion and a PE ratio of 53.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €142.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

