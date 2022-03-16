CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share.
Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 6.02. CarLotz has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $200.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.18.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
CarLotz Company Profile (Get Rating)
CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.
