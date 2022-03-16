CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 6.02. CarLotz has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $200.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.18.

Get CarLotz alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOTZ. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarLotz by 27.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CarLotz by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CarLotz by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CarLotz by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarLotz by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.