Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,711 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,430 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,912 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.85.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

