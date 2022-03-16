Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Stock Price Up 4%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Approximately 1,645,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,656,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).
The company has a market capitalization of £82.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.93.
Caspian Sunrise Company Profile (LON:CASP)
Featured Stories
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Sunrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Sunrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.