CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PRPC opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Athanor Capital LP lifted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 508,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.