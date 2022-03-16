CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.
Shares of CECE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. 1,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.
In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CECE shares. TheStreet lowered CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday.
CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.
