CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

CECO Environmental stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,277. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.73 million, a PE ratio of 106.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.